Missing 14-year-old Atlanta student home with family, arrest made in connection to case

CNN - Regional

By ADAM MURPHY, MEGHAN PACKER, IYANI HUGHES

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — CBS46 Reporter Adam Murphy has learned Caitlin Winchester is home with her parents as of Thursday morning.

“Yes a she is home. No updates from the authorities have been made to us. It is still an ongoing investigation. We have not received any further updates.” Roger Winchester Police made an arrest in the case of missing 14-year-old Caitlin Winchester, who was found safe in Arlington, Texas.

Andre McNair, 23, is charged with harboring a runaway child, a misdemeanor in Texas.

The FBI and Atlanta Public Schools Police Department continue to investigate the case.

CBS46 spoke with Caitlin’s father after the arrest and he sent the following statement:

“We have not heard of this individual and will get details from the police today and tomorrow.”

Police in Arlington responded to a home Tuesday after a passerby reported a possible suspicious person at the location. Police said Winchester and McNair were both outside.

It’s unclear how the two may know each other and whether additional charges are pending.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.