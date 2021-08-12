1 killed in quintuple shooting outside Philly bar, suspect flees after carjacking: Police

CNN - Regional

By 6abc Digital Staff

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WPVI) — A suspect in a quintuple shooting and a carjacking in the Olney section of Philadelphia remains on the loose.

Police say at least five people were playing a dice game outside Banana’s Bar & Lounge along the 5500 block of Rising Sun Avenue when a gunman opened fire around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

One man was killed and four others were injured.

Police say the shooter then carjacked a woman and pulled her out of her vehicle before speeding down Rising Sun Avenue.

The gunman only made it a few blocks before crashing into a parked vehicle in the 5300 block of Water Street.

Police say the suspect then ran from that crash scene and has not been caught.

The man killed in the shooting has not been identified.

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the arm and leg.

Another 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old man are listed in stable condition.

Another victim, a 46-year-old man, showed up at Einstein Medical Center around 3 a.m. suffering from two gunshot wounds to the leg.

The gun violence epidemic continued to rage in the city with a triple shooting in North Philadelphia.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Thursday on the 2200 block of West Seybert Street.

Police say a male shooting victim is in critical condition. Two other male victims are listed as stable.

There is no word yet on what sparked the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

