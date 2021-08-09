Mask-wearing ‘strongly encouraged’ by Forth Worth ISD, but no mandate

CNN - Regional

By KTVT Staff

FORT WORTH (KTVT) — Fort Worth ISD is “strongly encouraging” all students, parents and employees to wear masks when they come back to school, but the district isn’t going so far as temporarily requiring it like Dallas ISD is.

Fort Worth ISD’s 2021-2022 school year starts Monday, August 16, and all campuses will return to in-person learning.

“We know that the best place for children to learn is in the classroom,” said Superintendent Kent P. Scribner. “In order to keep student learning on track, we all need to exercise the best safety protocols – such as appropriate masking, hand washing and sanitizing, and social distancing when possible. And, while we cannot mandate the wearing of masks, the District strongly encourages that everyone does so.”

Using the latest information available from local, state and federal health authorities, the District has updated its COVID guidance, FWISD said in a news release.

That information is contained in a one-pager titled COVID-19 Positive Case Communication Protocols.

An additional 14-page Safe Return and Continuity of Services Plan outlines everything the district is doing “to help ensure campuses are as safe as possible.”

It is essential that parents, staff, and students understand their roles in this KNOW THE PLAN effort, FWISD said.

On Tuesday, August 10, the FWISD Board of Education will hear a report on the specific COVID-19 safety procedures that will be in place as schools reopen.

Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibits state government entities from enacting face covering mandates.

