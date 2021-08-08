Sleep in Heavenly Peace building beds for children in need

CNN - Regional

By Jamie Sherrod, James Paxson

AUBURN, Michigan (WNEM-D2, WNEM) — A local non-profit is providing more than a two dozen beds for local kids in an effort to provide better sleep for a brighter future.

Brian Rueger is the President of the Auburn Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

“It’s just so heart wrenching when you go into these places and you see what these children are living in,” Rueger said.

Often times those children are not sleeping in a bed. Something many families struggle getting their hands on.

“You have the single parent families we have families that have lost jobs we have grandparents that get custody of children,” Rueger said.

Non-profit organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace is helping to ease that struggle for families. Building thirty bunk beds for kids in need.

“When you give them a bed and they think it’s Christmas morning,” Rueger said.

Beds are designed to be either single or bunk beds and come with a mattress, mattress pad, pillow, sheets and comforter.

Kerri Singley with the United Bay Community Credit Union decided to join the mission after a coworker brought the issue to her attention.

“It’s just an incredible feeling,” Singley said. “I had no idea that there were kids that weren’t sleeping in a bed.”

She is one of around 40 to 60 volunteers helping out. The beds are going to kids between the ages of three and 17 years old in Sanford, Midland, Auburn and Bay City.

So far, the organization has delivered 150 beds since October.

“There’s no words to describe it how you feel just helping someone that’s actually going to sleep in a bed maybe for the first time,” Singley said.

