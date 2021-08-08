Investigators: Buckhead bar shooting sends 1 person to the hospital in critical condition

CNN - Regional

By Lauren Sennet

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Atlanta police are investigating a Buckhead bar shooting, which sent one person to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

A police spokesperson tells us officers responded to the scene on Roswell Road Northwest around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said the victim is a man and was taken to a local hospital.

Suspect information and the cause of the shooting are unknown. As new details are released, this story will be updated.

