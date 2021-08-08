Common Sense Campaign holds town hall over school mask mandates

CNN - Regional

By Lee Peck

ROBERTSDALE, Alabama (WALA) — Like it or not — students and teachers will be required to mask up when school starts this coming Tuesday. The decision — had many parents leaving school board meetings frustrated after not being able to be heard.

The Common Sense Campaign taking a deeper dive into the discussion at a town hall in Robertsdale.

“The masks — I’m absolutely against being mandated… I think that is a personal choice. If my doctor me to wear it — I would. I’m 77 years of age… I’ve never had to wear a mask for anything and people die for the flu, people die from other viruses, but we don’t mask up,” said Charles Wilson, Fairhope.

Over breakfast — the Common Sense Campaign talked about the issue. Folks there not on board with Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler’s decision to require masks a0t least through Labor Day.

At an explosive meeting last week, parents were not given the opportunity to speak. Deputies escorted them out of the meeting. Although the special meeting was open to the public, public comments were not allowed.

“You needed to be heard that day … I’ve written to the board. Basically — they needed to adapt their rules to a new situation,” said Dr. Lou Campomenosi, Common Sense Campaign President.

The situation also getting heated Friday after the Mobile County Board of Education voted to require students to start the school year masked up.

“I don’t believe the masks work. I have proof from doctors that the masks don’t work. I want them to show me the proof that they do. Plus, they don’t have the authority to do that,” said Mike Wilson.

The unanimous decision came after Mobile’s top medical professionals told the board — without masks the current surge in COVID cases will get worse.

“We’re in a really serious situation with community transmission of COVID,” said Dr. Bert Eichold, Mobile County Health Officer.

“Like I said we do know that masks do work,” said Dr. Natalie Fox, USA Health.

“They’re going to go home — who are they going to take it to? — Their parents and grandparents… And if they are not vaccinated — that’s when we are going to see an increase in ER visits and hospitalizations, and in mortality,” said Dr. Bill Admire, Chief Medical Officer Infirmary Health.

Still, those on the other side of the issue say they’ll continue to speak out for what they believe.

“It’s time to stop being silent because the other side they will shut you down… They’ll decide and won’t let you speak,” said Charles Wilson.

Both school systems say there is a process to publically speak at regular meetings. The public will have the opportunity in Baldwin County on August 19th, and in Mobile County — August 23rd.

The first day of school in Baldwin and Mobile County is August 11th.

