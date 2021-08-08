Skip to Content
Benefit concert for children killed in I-65 accident late June

By Lacey Beasley

    BAY MINETTE, Alabama (WALA) — Tonight, one local band hosted a benefit concert in Bay Minette to raise money for the families of eight children killed in a fiery crash on I-65 in late June.

The band ‘Gretsch Lyles and the Modern Eldorados’ hosted this event to pay tribute to those fallen children. The eight children were a part of the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, on a trip returning from Gulf Shores.

Many of the boys from a ranch in Baldwin County came out to show their support.

People were singing, dancing, and getting a chance to have a good time after all that’s happened.

“Ever since I heard about the accident, I was devastated,” said Marlee Bailey, one of the event coordinators. “It’s not immediate. It’s not local to us, but it’s still a huge tragedy that affects everybody. I hated to hear about it, and I’m honored to help with this event and to help Gretsh put it on.”

Organizers said they raised over $1,000 from tonight. Donations are still welcome.

