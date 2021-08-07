Police: Man shot and killed at diner by a security guard after wielding a metal pole

CNN - Regional

By Lauren Sennet

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Atlanta police responded to a shooting at a diner where one man died, say investigators.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Saturday near North Avenue and Peachtree Street in the midtown area. According to law enforcement, witnesses said the man was belligerent.

“From my understanding, he was trying to get into the restaurant, he advanced in there one time and was rebuffed by security, he came back wielding a metal pole a second time and that’s when he was shot,” said Lt. Daniel Genson, Atlanta Homicide Commander.

Police tell us when officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound. The man went to Grady Hospital, where he died.

According to investigators, the man had no identification on him but he appeared to be a white man between 25-35 years old.

“Right now, we are not classifying this as a homicide. It’s a death investigation until we get more information. We’re going to interview witnesses, interview security, pull video to make our ultimate determination on it, but it’s just a death investigation at this point,” said Genson.

The shooter remained on scene and is cooperating with Homicide investigators at this time, say police.

