Ceremony held for Mobile’s last surviving WWII veteran

By Lacey Beasley

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The last surviving World War Two veteran in Mobile was honored at his home. Captain Wilmer Lamey served when he was 17 years old, and his legacy still lives on today.

Captain Lamey was born in Bayou La Batre in 1924, putting him now at 97 years old.

He was too young to enlist in the war at 17 years old, so his father had to sign off his papers to approve him. When he did, Lamey and his friends were more than ready to serve their country.

“We were just young guys,” he said. “We were wild and everything. It was a treat to us.”

He served for four years. First, in Africa then in Italy.

Today, a pinning ceremony took place at his house to honor his service. He says he’s seen a lot of hard things, like ships being torpedoed.

“We were at the mercy of the good Lord, and our ship didn’t get hit,” he said.

After he came home, he served on the Bayou La Batre city council and as the athletic director for 30 years.

His son said that’s when he looked up to his dad the most.

“He’s coached hundreds of kids in football and baseball, and that’s where I learned how to play all my sports,” said Thomas Lamey.

But the highlight of Captain Lamey’s life was meeting his now wife, Barbara.

“First night, I brought her to the door, kissed her on the forehead, then left,” said Captain Lamey. “The second time we went out, I brought her to the door again, kissed her on the forehead, then left. Third time, she pulled me on the couch, and that was it.”

They have been married 17 years since then, having met later in life.

His son is proud of the man his father is.

“He is an upbeat person, he always has been,” said Thomas Lamey. “Been a great dad, and I’ve enjoyed my life.”

Captain Lamey said he has lived a good life.

“I say my prayers every night,” said Captain Lamey. “I talk to the Lord every night before I go to bed. I’m thankful. I’m thankful for where I’m at, what I have, and what I went through. I went through a lot.”

