Vigil honors 3 girls seriously injured in crash on way to Indiana State Fair

By Sierra Hignite

FRANKLIN, Indian (WISH) — Family and friends prayed for healing on Thursday as those close to three girls seriously injured in a crash earlier this week held a vigil in their honor.

They gathered outside the cattle barn at the Johnson County fairgrounds, which is where the three girls were just 18 days ago, showing cattle.

Megan Murray, 17, Kya Lasley, 17, and Lasley’s 10-year-old sister, Keilyn Stauffer, are recovering in Indianapolis hospitals after a serious crash on Tuesday on their way to the state fair.

“We are a family. Stock barn strong, I guess you could say,” said family friend Joe Williams, who organized the event.

The vigil was held in a special spot for the girls. They had competed at the Johnson County Fair just a few weeks prior, which is what was sending them to the Indiana State Fair. Now they should be preparing their cattle for the big competition, but instead they are fighting for their lives in the hospital.

“A lot of hard work. A lot of time walking calves, working calves, grooming calves. It is not something that you just do overnight. It takes a lot of time and a lot of involvement,” said Williams.

Tears filled the audience as they prayed for healing, performed songs of hope and shared stories of how helpful and giving the three girls have been to their 4-H and FFA community.

“It has just been emotional wreck for a lot of us because whether we know them really tight or not, I think it is amazing that our community can come forward and show that we a really are a family,” said Delaney Hemminger, friend of the girls.

Some family members attended in person, sharing how grateful they are for the support and how it is impacting their family as they fight through an unthinkable situation.

The Stauffer family FaceTimed in from the hospital, where they tearfully shared their hope for the girls’ recovery and how grateful they are for the miracle that all three girls are still alive. Kya was even able to wave from the hospital bed.

“God heals all. He works miracles. We are asking for one,” said Williams.

The latest update from the families show that Megan is still in critical but stable condition, and Kya and Keilyn also still in the hospital awaiting more procedures for their injuries.

