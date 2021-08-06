Man arrested after allegedly shooting at vehicle with children inside

CNN - Regional

By Sydney Warick

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — A man is facing charges after allegedly admitting to police that he shot a handgun at a vehicle with children inside on Monday in Nashville.

Arrest papers say the victim was dropping off a friend at Riverchase Apartments when she saw Shaquille Taylor and other individuals inside a black vehicle at the complex.

According to the victim, she has ongoing problems with the group of them and noticed that as she was driving onto Dickerson Pike, the vehicle was following her.

She reportedly told police that’s when Taylor and the driver of the black vehicle shot handguns at her vehicle.

Arrest papers say two children were in the backseat of the victim’s vehicle at the time of the shooting. The vehicle was struck with at least two rounds.

Taylor was later taken into custody. Metro Police say he had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest.

Records show Taylor is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

