83-year-old former Cuban political prisoner fights to keep her home

MIAMI (WFOR) — An 83-year-old who spent 19 years as a political prisoner in Castro’s Cuba is fighting keep her home here in South Florida.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has intervened to delay the eviction of Ana Rodriguez, which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

The Bank of New York Mellon foreclosed on her home in 2018.

A buyer from California purchased the three-bedroom home along SW 8 Street and Le Jeune Road a year ago and is seeking to evict Rodriguez. That’s something her lawyer Bruce Jacobs says didn’t go through the right channels.

“They are violating my client’s constitutional rights by depriving her of her property without due process,” he said.

Rodriguez’s lawyer says the foreclosure was fraudulent.

He argues the eviction should not go forward and that the foreclosure is based on forged documents.

