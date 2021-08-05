Phoenix brewery closed doors for a day due to staff shortages

CNN - Regional

By David Caltabiano

PHOENIX (KPHO) — The owner of North Mountain Brewing Company told Arizona’s Family that they closed for Tuesday to give their staff a break. The few employees they do have are picking up all the slack. Some are working 70 hours a week due to the short staff. Now, they’re hoping more applications come through the door, so they don’t have to take this drastic measure again.

“It’s heart-aching,” said Rand Miller, the brewer at North Mountain Brewing Company. Miller said the bar and dining room are empty as they had to close their doors for just this Tuesday with a short staff.

“I come in and work my day to make good beer for people and there is no one that can come in and get it just because we cannot hire enough people to keep the kitchen open,” said Miller.

Their biggest issue is cooks. Right now, they’re offering $14 an hour for someone who’s never touched a spatula and $16-$20 an hour for experienced cooks. Both offers include tips. Arizona’s Family asked Miller what the root of the hiring issue is. “Personally, I feel like people stayed at home getting paid just as much money or more to stay at home then going back to work,” said Miller.

Critics argue the labor shortage in restaurants comes down to paying employees a livable wage. At the end of the day, Miller hopes more people apply so they won’t have to close their doors again.

“Come in and try to get a job and work with me,” said Miller.

