Man’s vehicle shot at after he confronted car break-in suspects

By KAITLYN NAPLES

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) — A man who confronted suspects believed to have been breaking into vehicles in his neighborhood overnight was inside his car when it was shot at early Thursday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., a man reached out to police reporting that his car was hit by a gunshot.

He told police that before the shooting he had seen a group of suspects in his neighborhood, breaking into cars.

That’s when he got into his own car and went out looking for the suspect’s vehicle.

He found them heading north on Maple Avenue, and pulled up next to the car and verbally confront the suspects.

Police said as their car pulled away from him, one of the passengers fired a gunshot at the man’s car, hitting it. He was not injured.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a silver or gray Subaru Legacy sedan that was occupied by four black or Hispanic males, three of whom were wearing hooded sweatshirts.

Cheshire police are reminding the public that suspects trying to break into vehicles are potentially armed and dangerous.

If criminal activity is observed, police said to call and report it to your local police department.

Anyone with information about Thursday’s shooting is asked to contact the Cheshire Police Department at 203-271-5533.

