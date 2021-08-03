Woman charged with murder, accused of intentionally causing crash that resulted in passenger’s death

CNN - Regional

By Curt Yeomans

Click here for updates on this story

ALPHARETTA, Georgia (Gwinnett Daily Post) — An Alpharetta woman accused of deliberately trying to injure a male passenger in her car by driving it into a tree is facing felony murder and other charges, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, Deputy Ashley Castiblanco, said Wendy Lee Sharp, 46, was arrested Friday. In addition to the felony murder charge, Sharp is also facing charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, aggravated assault and felony theft by taking.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred this spring.

“On May 10, 2021, Sharp intentionally caused a vehicular accident attempting to injure her passenger by swerving out of the lane and crashing into a tree,” Castiblanco said. “Sharp and her passenger sustained injuries from the accident and were taken to the hospital.”

The passenger died from the injuries he sustained in the accident on July 27, according to Castiblanco. Sharp was arrested at the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth.

This is the second time this year that Sharp has been arrested in Gwinnett on a felony theft by taking charge. She was previously arrested for the crime in early February, according to jail records. The records show both arrests for theft by taking are tied to the same warrant.

She is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.