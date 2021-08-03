Officials warn of safety concerns following tragic drowning

CNN - Regional

By JAMES FELTON, ANNA MUCKENFUSS

Iosco County, MI (WNEM) — Officials are reiterating the dangers all swimmers face after the tragic death of an 8-year-old girl.

“It broke my heart. It’s just every parent’s, family’s nightmare,” said Amy Knickerbocker, a beachgoer.

Knickerbocker heard about the drowning of a girl Saturday at Tawas Point State Park in Iosco County. The girl’s family told TV5 her name is Za-Ryia Reed.

“My heart breaks for you and I’m still praying for you,” Knickerbocker said.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials say this incident serves as another reminder to stay safe in the water.

“It’s always good to swim in pairs, have some other sets of eyes on you. Wearing your life jacket. It might not be the cool thing to do but it is the safest thing to do,” said Tyler Sabuda, conservation officer with the DNR.

Sabuda said there are signs posted at the beach warning people of the danger just offshore.

“We have a steep drop off right there. There’s a pond that used to actually be separate from Lake Huron. And now with the water being so high, it is part of Lake Huron and has now become part of the beach. So, you know most people think they can walk out a ways before it’s going to get deep. But after about three, four steps, it drops right down into deep, you know, over your head water,” Sabuda said.

Sabuda said that’s where the girl and her 7-year-old sister ended up. Good Samaritans were able to rescue the 7-year-old. Unfortunately, Za-Ryia never resurfaced. Sabuda said her body was found about 90 minutes later in five-feet of water not far from the beach. Sabuda said there is no lifeguard on duty at this beach. That’s why Knickerbocker said young members of her family will enjoy the water someplace else.

“I love this beach and it’s beautiful and my husband and I will come. But if we ever come back and have our grandkids, we definitely would not let them swim here,” Knickerbocker said.

