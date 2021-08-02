Well water in Palmer contaminated with E.Coli

CNN - Regional

By Kaylee Pugliese, Olivia Hickey

Click here for updates on this story

PALMER, Massachusetts (WGGB, WSHM-LD) — E. Coli was recently detected in water samples from wells in town.

It caused the wells to be taken out of service and it could be affecting your water service and your health.

Palmer leaders said this contamination was found in the water last Tuesday. Wells were put out of service on Wednesday.

Western Mass News spoke with a local resident who told us she started feeling sick a few days ago.

“I started off with being nauseous so I’d have to lay down and lay down and lay down,” said Lynn, a Palmer resident.

Palmer leaders warned the town’s water district customers that E. Coli was found in three out of five water samples from one of the town wells on July 29th.

E. Coli, which comes from fecal matter, can cause symptoms such as

diarrhea, cramps, nausea and headaches and can pose health risks to children and the elderly.

One resident felt these symptoms.

“A couple of days there I just felt bedridden…I’ve just been foggy and cloudy,” said Lynn.

She said she’ll check in with her doctor. But luckily, her symptoms are easing.

“I feel a little bit better today. I could sit up,” said Lynn.

She told Western Mass news she got an automated voicemail from the town on Saturday warning her about the issue.

“Basically, it was animal and human feces were in it. and it did say call your doctor if you don’t feel good,” said Lynn.

Palmer leaders say since the wells have been offline since Wednesday. You don’t have to boil your water, but you should consider getting rid of ice, beverages, formula, and any uncooked food made with tap water on or after July 27th.

The water district does provide chorine disinfection of the two wells and two surface water sources.

As of now, two water reservoirs are supplying a majority of the water to the system.

One of the wells will remain out of service while officials investigate the cause.

“I hope nobody else gets as sick as I did,” said Lynn.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.