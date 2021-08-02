‘I just want my baby back’: Day 3 of recovery efforts for teen who drowned trying to save brother in Sacramento River

CNN - Regional

By Marissa Perlman

KNIGHTS LANDING, CA (KOVR) — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office turned to underwater robots to find the body of 18-year-old Ahmir Watson, who went missing in the Sacramento River this week while saving his younger brother.

“That’s my baby, I just want my baby back,” said his father, Jacques Watson.

Watson was broken-hearted, watching and waiting. He says he’s praying the dive teams bring his son’s body to the surface.

“You’re powerless over these types of things,” he said.

On Wednesday, Ahmir Watson jumped in to help his kid brother, who got caught in the dangerous current near Third Beach and Knight’s Landing along the Sutter County line.

Jaiden Watson, 15, described to CBS13 how his brother helped save him.

“I gave up, and my brother came and yanked me up twice,” he said.

He got to safety, but the current dragged his older brother under. He never surfaced

Those same dangerous currents are a challenge for the divers.

On day three of searching, Drone 13 captured sheriff’s deputies from Yolo and Sacramento counties on the water.

Underwater robots and sonar hoped to pick up any sign of the 18-year-old, as the family watches and waits for their hero to surface.

“That’s how I raised all my boys, to take care of each other, that’s what hurts so bad,” said Jacques Watson.

