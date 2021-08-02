Fresno Chaffee Zoo welcomes new 3-year-old giraffe to African Adventure exhibit

CNN - Regional

By KFSN Staff

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — Visitors at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo will get to see a new wildlife friend in the African Adventure exhibit.

The zoo welcomed a new three-year-old female Masai giraffe named Kiden to the savanna.

Kiden was previously at the Oregon zoo. Zoo officials described her as being confident around the other giraffes and believe she will adapt to the herd smoothly.

She joins three other Masai giraffes, Betty Lou, Fenny and Siku, in the exhibit.

In April, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo moved a four-year-old male reticulated giraffe to the Oakland Zoo to help the herd after losing four of its geriatric giraffes in recent years.

Fresno zoo officials said they are shifting their focus onto caring for Masai giraffes. Kiden will help the zoo take steps toward that mission.

You can visit Kiden and the other giraffes at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo!

