16-year-old arrested for 2 violent gun crimes against women in Nashville

By Marshall Benson

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — MNPD detectives arrested a teenager for two violent gun crimes on Friday night, including last Saturday’s shooting of a woman in her car.

Police said 16-year-old Rapheal Gooch was arrested for shooting a 58-year-old woman in her car after trying to stop her near the intersection of Bronte & Litton Avenues. The woman drove around Gooch during the altercation when he fired a shot into her. She is continuing to recover.

In the carjacking case on July 23rd, two women were leaving their apartment when Police said Gooch is suspected to have put his gun to the head of the driver and demanded they get out and leave the keys in the car.

Police said Gooch is being charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery and assault in both cases.

Gooch’s 18-year-old brother Deontaye Gooch-Blacksmith is also being charged in relation to the robbery of the two women leaving their apartment.

