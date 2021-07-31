Haywood Street’s fresco honors, depicts likeness of people the church has helped

CNN - Regional

By Todd Robbins

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the finishing touches were being put on a painting inside the Haywood Street Congregation Church building.

But it’s not your typical painting. It is a fresco — an ancient art medium made by applying pigment onto wet plaster, just like Michelangelo did with the Sistine Chapel over 500 years ago.

Haywood Street’s fresco honors people that the church has helped, including members of the homeless population, by depicting their likenesses in a permanent, enduring way.

Haywood Street Congregation’s fresco host, April Nance, explains that Haywood Street is “a beloved community where everybody is welcome,” and they wanted a piece of art to reflect that community.

Staff member Wayne Blackwell, who is shown in the fresco, says he uses his personal experience with homelessness and substance abuse to help others.

The church has open viewing hours for the fresco Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., along with hosts like Nance to guide viewing by appointment.

