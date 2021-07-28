‘We Don’t Train This’: Aurora Police Chief Apologizes For Controversial Arrest

CNN - Regional

By Rick Sallinger

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — Aurora’s Police Chief Vanessa Wilson issued a warning for video she was about to release. She knew the video would anger some people and bring others to tears. It’s body camera video showing two officers during an arrest July 23 near Parker Road and Peoria Avenue.

It begins with police approaching three men during a call for trespassing. Two end up running, leaving Kyle Vinson with police.

On the video Officer John Haubert is heard saying, “Whoa get down.” Vinson replied, “What did I do?”

“Get down over on your face, over on your stomach,” Haubert ordered.

Vinson turns over and Haubert’s pistol is seen pointed at his head.

Haubert is heard on the body camera video stating, “Put your hands out in front of you, ok put your hands out in front of you, hands all the way out in front of you, straight out in front of you.”

Vinson replies, “Okay.”

Vinson denied there was a warrant out for him. Aurora police say there was one from Denver for domestic violence.

Haubert then says, “Move, I will shoot you.”

Vinson is crying at this point as Haubert repeats, “Move I will shoot you… do not move.”

Haubert’s hand is seen on Vinson’s neck.

“Don’t shoot me bro… help,” Vinson cried.

Blood is seen on Vinson’s head. He is tasered by another officer.

As he gets up he states, “I was fighting for my life man. You guys beat me up.”

Haubert struck Vinson on the head four times with his pistol according to the police arrest document for Haubert. Blood was seen coming from his head.

“You’re killing me,” Vinson said.

After the video was played at a news conference, Chief Wilson apologized.

“This is not police work. This is not police work. We don’t train this, this is not acceptable,” she said.

Haubert, 39, was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, a second felony assault charge of strangulation, felony menacing and official misconduct and official oppression, both misdemeanors.

Officer Francine Martinez is charged with one charge of failing to intervene and a second charge of failing to report the use of force. Both have been released on bond.

