Man accused of setting police SUV on fire at ECU

By WRAL Staff

GREENVILLE, North Carolina (WRAL) — A man is accused of setting fire to a police SUV at East Carolina University.

According to campus police, 20-year-old Fernando Daniel Laurens was arrested Tuesday and charged with resisting, delaying and obstructing a police officer and three counts of felony arson to personal property. Laurens is not an ECU student and has a Pennsylvania address, officials said.

Laurens’ motive is unknown, but an investigation involving the Greenville Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation is ongoing.

The crime occurred around 2:15 p.m. at an off-campus ECU building located at 1206 Charles Blvd., police said. The fire department quickly extinguished the flames and security camera footage helped police locate Laurens, who tried to flee from officers before his arrest.

The back of one university police SUV was damaged in the fire.

Laurens was being held on a $50,000 secured bond.

