Harmful bacteria in Michigan waters

By Matt Nagy

LANSING, Michigan (WBND-LD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Resources wants to warn residents and visitors of Michigan waters to be on the lookout for harmful algal blooms.

These blooms form due to a rapid overgrowth or bloom of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae.

The bacteria will naturally form in lakes, rivers and ponds across Michigan.

Different toxins are produced by the bacteria and can be harmful to people and animals.

“Before going in the water, we recommend Michiganders look for visible algal blooms or scums on any lake, and that people and pets stay out of water in areas that look affected,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy for Health of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As the bacteria formations are most common in August and September, the department wants people to be vigilant of the hazardous water.

