Two Flint women win $50K in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes

By STEPHEN BOROWY

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — Two women from Flint scored big in the third round of the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes.

Erika Smith got her vaccine at a Meijer store on July 10. She is the mother of one child and has another on the way.

Smith said she plans to make her $50,000 winnings last while she goes to school and supports her family.

Ke’Lexis Love, who was vaccinated on July 17, was also a $50,000 daily winner from Flint.

Love said she decided to get the vaccine because she plans to go back to college this fall, and wants to do her part in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“I plan to pay off some of my student loans with my prize money and purchase a new car,” Love said. “I was honestly surprised that I won the drawing, cause when I registered for the sweepstakes it was late at night and I seen an ad for it on Hulu.”

As of July 26, the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes has received a total of more than 2.2 million applicants since it started on July 1. Nearly 98,000 Michiganders signed up for the college scholarship drawing.

Unvaccinated Michiganders have until July 30 to get their COVID-19 immunizations to qualify for the remaining cash giveaways.

