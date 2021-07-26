Vegetables spilled all over Expressway when tractor trailer overturns

CNN - Regional

By WABC Staff

NEW YORK (WABC) — A tractor-trailer crashed on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway early Monday morning, spilling vegetables everywhere.

It happened on the eastbound BQE at Flushing Avenue.

A mess of vegetables, believed to be peppers, were all over the expressway.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

However, only the left lane was open and the Flushing Avenue exit was closed while crews cleaned up the spill.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

