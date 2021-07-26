Tattoo artist donates proceeds to family after deadly fire

CNN - Regional

By Emily Holwick

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A Kansas City tattoo artist is using his time and talent to help a Northland family after a devastating tragedy.

Artist Beau Wofford wanted to help after three children died in a house fire on N. Avalon on July 14. He knew one of the victims personally. He helped coach 10-year-old Chace Freeman in football.

On Saturday Wofford donated his entire day of tattooing at Revelation Tattoo, giving every dollar he made to the grieving family.

Freeman’s aunt, Gina Duke, was among those getting a tattoo. “He was a great kid,” she said through tears. “He loved playing sports.” When she heard what Wofford was doing, she knew she wanted to be part of it. “I think it’s a great gesture that he’s doing,” she said.

“I’m so glad that he gets to do stuff like this and use his platform to really help bring Chace’s name to light and keep his memory living on,” said Dustin Condiff, who also coached Freeman.

At least three dozen people were scheduled to get a tattoo Saturday. Wofford said he would keep going as long as it took to get everyone in.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.