Cat found hiding in burning home

WAREHAM, Massachussets (WCVB) — Wareham firefighters rescued a cat found hiding in a burning home early Monday.

Crews were called at 2:17 a.m. to 33 Long Boat Road, where they found the home heavily involved in fire.

Three residents escaped the fire without injury. A cat, named Jasmine, was found hiding in the home. It was brought out and administered oxygen by fire and EMS personnel. Another cat died in the blaze, officials said.

The home sustained heavy damage and a neighboring home received minor damage.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

