Charges filed for man who attempted to lure kids at Dennis the Menace Park

By Joseph Copitch

MONTEREY, California (KSBW) — The Monterey County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a man accused of trying to lure kids into his van at a Monterey park.

According to the DA’s office, Charles Trembley, 61, has been charged with three counts of battery.

Investigators said that Trembley was hanging around Dennis the Menace Park around noon on July 15. He was accused of trying to entice young children into his car with candy.

Trembley is accused of battery because he allegedly touched a girl three times, by patting her head and shoulders, while talking to her at the park.

Prosecutor said he offered several girls candy but only touched one.

