Jamestown Police Officer Helps Rescue 5 People From Burning Home

JAMESTOWN, New York (WCBS) — A police officer in Jamestown, near Lake Erie, is being called a hero for saving lives during a house fire.

The dramatic rescue was captured by Officer Mark Conklin’s body camera.

In the video, he can be heard urging someone to jump from the flaming house, saying, “I got you, I got you.”

He ran towards the flames Monday to help rescue five people who were trapped inside.

He radioed for backup as he helped three people get out of the main floor. He then caught a child and mother who jumped from a second-floor window.

