Wylie’s Tara Davis Making Long Jump To The Olympics With Her Father By Her Side

By Keith Russell

WYLIE, Texas (KTVT) — Wylie, Texas native and University of Texas long jumper Tara Davis has smashed lot of records in her career, but that’s not all she’s broken.

Davis explains I’ve had two fractures in my back and a broken ankle. I almost gave up….I almost gave up track and field”.

Always there to help Tara get back on track….her father T.D….a security tech expert at Allied Universal company… but coaching her since she was 4…and because he’s an accredited coach….they get to carry their bond to Tokyo together.

T.D. Davis says “it’s a dream come true. To see your daughter do what she loves to do, and on of the biggest stage of her life”. Tara adds “I don’t know how to put it into words. I’m just so blessed to have my dad”. And the Davis’ promise, those feelings won’t be lost, amidst the pressure of the entire world watching”.

According to Tara, “If you set yourself up as Oh my gosh…I’m competing at the Olympics….you’re not gonna be able to perform the best that you can”. T.D. follows “as she told me years ago, if I’m stressed she’ll stress. Let’s go out….have fun….go kill it…and everything is gonna work out for the best”.

What Tara will stress, are her state roots, and what’s become her signature look since nationals (Track Uniform with Cowboy hat and Cowboys boots).

She says, “I wanted to truly channel my inner Texan on my last Texas stage. I did it, and I don’t think I’m ever gonna stop. When asked if she plans to sport that look at the Olympics, Tara responds “I do”.

We can’t wait to share her Texas pride.

