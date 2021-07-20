Man Shoots, Kills Valley Glen Neighbor Over Loud Music, Police Say

CNN - Regional

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A 66-year-old man shot his neighbor to death early Saturday morning in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Valley Glen because his music was too loud, authorities said.

Onik Derhovansian has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the slaying of 35-year-old Eduard Avetisyan.

According to Los Angeles police, the shooting occurred at 2:40 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Coldwater Canyon Avenue.

The victim, Avetisyan, lived above Derhovansian and the two men had been in a “heated” dispute over loud music, police reported in a news release.

Derhovansian told Avetisyan to come down to his apartment, and when Avetisyan did, Derhovansian shot him several times, police said.

Officers arrived to find Avetisyan dead at the scene.

Derhovansian remained on scene and was arrested.

The exact details of the dispute which lead up to the killing were unclear.

