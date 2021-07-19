Class combines yoga, songs, stories and rhythms

CNN - Regional

By WLOS Staff

SWANNANOA, North Carolina (WLOS) — An outdoor yoga class is more than helping little people focus on their minds and bodies.

Tiny Tots Yoga happens each week at Swannanoa Library.

During the class, there’s a combination of yoga, stories, songs and rhythms with easy moves for children and adults.

The program is so popular, the library has added additional classes through Sept. 22.

“The children also really enjoy the songs and the movements mixed in with moments of quiet and stillness and just finding time to find a quiet, calm, peaceful place,” yoga teacher Brandon Hudson said.

The classes are designed for children between 1 and 3 years old.

People are asked to bring yoga mats and blankets to the free classes.

