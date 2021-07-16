Glassell Park Rite-Aid Employee Shot, Killed Attempting To Stop Shoplifter, Gunman At Large

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A Rite-Aid employee was shot and killed while trying to stop a shoplifting suspect from escaping a store in the Northeast Los Angeles neighborhood of Glassell Park Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m. at a store located in the 4000 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard.

According to Los Angeles police, the employee confronted a suspect when he tried to leave the store with unpaid merchandise. The suspect produced a gun and opened fire on the employee.

The employee, a man in his 30s, died at the scene, police said. He was no immediately identified.

The shooting suspect and another man fled after the shooting. They were at large as of Friday morning. There was no immediate description of the two.

It’s unclear exactly where in the store the shooting occurred or if it was captured on surveillance video. The LAPD is investigating.

