Fallen tree branch sparks fire at Belleville home

By Stephanie Baumer

BELLVILLE, Illinois (KMOV) — A fallen tree branch is being blamed for sparking a fire in Belleville early Friday morning.

Homeowner Katelyn Jackson said her family was asleep in their home in the 1400 block of North Church when they heard a loud crash before 6:30 a.m.

“I ran out of our of bedroom and all I saw was flames and smoke from our kitchen window and it was crazy,” she recalled.

Jackson said the family then called 911 and firefighters along with Ameren crews came to investigate. Ameren said the family is lucky that no one was injured, and more damage was not done.

“Physically we’re all okay, they’re all a little startled, my kids, my three kids they’re a little startled, I’m startled, but physically everybody’s fine,” said Jackson.

