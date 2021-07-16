Deliveryman Accused Of Putting Hands, Note In Food Delivered To NYPD Officer At Brooklyn Precinct

CNN - Regional

By Alice Gainer

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — A deliveryman has been arrested for allegedly putting a note, and his hands, in an NYPD officer’s food, then posting it online.

Lance Layne was walked out of the 61st Precinct in Sheepshead Bay on Thursday night.

“Did you put something in the food?” CBS2’s Alice Gainer asked.

“Definitely didn’t. It was a prank. They don’t got no note,” Layne said.

A video from an account Layne confirmed was his reportedly shows the DoorDash deliveryman putting his fingers into the food, along with a note reading, “Hope that s*** taste good.”

He dropped off the food at the precinct Monday.

He was later arrested.

“It was a prank that went out of hand. They don’t got no note, no nothing,” Layne said.

The 30-year-old insisted the precinct was not a target. He rolled down the window of the police vehicle to keep talking to reporters.

“I got nothing against them,” he said.

Layne was out on parole for the 2011 attempted murder of an NYPD officer and has seven prior arrests.

“Nothing against them. It was a prank. They know that,” he said.

In a statement, DoorDash called the behavior “unacceptable,” adding in part, “We have deactivated the Dasher, reached out to the customer involved and stand ready to support law enforcement.”

They also said, “All Dashers must pass a criminal background check and motor vehicle record check prior to being approved to deliver on our platform. We also run recurring checks on active Dashers.”

Layne is charged with attempted assault on a police officer, tampering with consumer products and criminal tampering.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.