Officials begin surveying tornado damage in central Iowa

By Chris Gothner, Scott Carpenter, Kayla James

LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCCI) — First responding agencies across Iowa are checking their areas for damage after multiple tornadoes touched down on Wednesday.

Calhoun County Emergency Management Director Shane Voith confirmed there have been no injuries reported in the county.

Voith told KCCI that power is out throughout Lake City and other surrounding areas. They hope to have power back by Thursday.

Authorities in Calhoun are asking people to stay off the streets and out of the area due to multiple downed power lines stating loitering may slow efforts to restore power.

Hamilton County officials also stated that no injuries were reported as a result of the storm.

“Damage to roofs, trees and powerlines were reported to the Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton County Emergency Management,” county officials released in a statement.

Anyone with significant damage in Hamilton County should contact the Sheriff’s Office or Emergency Management.

