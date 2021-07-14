Suspect free from jail after Pittsburgh-area woman left notes in 2 counties that he was holding her captive

CNN - Regional

By Alexis Paige

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Corey Brewer, 38, answered the door at his Scott Township townhome, Tuesday afternoon, after posting $500 and being released from jail.

Brewer was arrested Sunday after police say a woman left notes on bathroom mirrors in two counties, saying that Brewer was holding her captive, and threatening her life.

According to the criminal complaint, Scott Township police were called to a Walmart store in Carnegie on July 8. Employees provided police with a handwritten note stuck to the mirror in the women’s bathroom. The note stated the writer’s name, explained that she was being held against her will and sexually and physically assaulted by Brewer.

Scott Township police went to Brewer’s home but were not able to make contact with anyone in the residence.

Due to prior involvements with Brewer, officers reached out to him by phone and were able to speak with the victim on July 9. After it was revealed that officers could not talk to the victim without Brewer listening, the call was ended.

On July 10, Pennsylvania State Police were called to Fallingwater for reports of another note stuck to the mirror in the women’s restroom.

In the note, the victim said she had been held hostage since May 1 and asked officers not to give up on helping her. The note also said, “If I don’t make it, tell my family I love them.”

Troopers were able to contact the victim’s ex-boyfriend and discovered he had not seen her since the end of April and was in the process of reporting her missing. He also knew the victim to have been in a relationship with Brewer.

After spotting the victim with Brewer on Fallingwater cameras, detectives were able to get a search warrant for his residence on July 11.

SWAT was able to take Brewer into custody and take the victim to the hospital. According to the complaint, the victim said she never ran because Brewer threatened to kill her and her children.

Brewer declined to comment when he answered the door, Tuesday.

Brewer is facing multiple charges, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, strangulation, sexual assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and unlawful restraint.

