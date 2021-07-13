Man accused of gunning down Yale grad student in cold blood faces judge

CNN - Regional

By ROGER SUSANIN, ROB POLANSKY

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man who police said killed a Yale University graduate student in cold blood appeared in court on Tuesday.

Qixuan Pan and his attorney want to get his $20 million bond lowered to $1 million, but they’ll have to wait.

Pan’s attorney planned to argue the bond reduction on Tuesday, but the judge decided to hold off on it, until Connecticut’s Supreme Court takes up his appeal regarding the original bond.

Qinxuan, 30, is accused of killing 26-year-old Kevin Jiang in February before fleeing the state. The case has been receiving national and even international attention.

Investigators shared some details about how they believe the murder of Jiang happened; however, the motive remains unknown.

Police said Qinxuan shot and killed Jiang three days before Jiang’s 27th birthday and not long after the Yale grad student had gotten engaged.

Channel 3 learned that Qinxuan and Jiang’s fiancée knew each other. They met while both attended MIT.

Prosecutors have not outlined any possible motive and Jiang’s fiancée said she and Qinxuan were just friends.

Investigators said Qinxuan was on the run after the crime, but U.S. marshals tracked him down about three months later. He was allegedly living under a false name in Montgomery, AL.

Pan had his case continued to July 28.

