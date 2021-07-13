5 businesses receive $50K grant in effort to grow Black-owned retail in Baltimore

CNN - Regional

By Lisa Robinson

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — The Downtown Partnership announced Monday the first five businesses for a new program aimed at growing Black-owned retail in Baltimore.

Some business owners told 11 News the program is a game-changer.

“It’s hope. It’s something that wouldn’t be possible without this program. It’s something that has accelerated our dreams and our hopes,” Codetta Bake Shop owner Sumayyah Bilal said.

Under the BOOST program, which stands for Black-Owned and Occupied Storefront Tenancy, Bilal and four other business owners will each get a $50,000 grant.

“We wanted to figure out one, how we deal with the increased vacancy rate that was happening in downtown but how we do it thoughtfully with Black and brown businesses in mind. The goal is to help make our downtown the heat of our city reflective of the demographics of our city,” Downtown Partnership President Shelonda Stokes said during the announcement.

The businesses will open downtown storefronts pre-identified by Downtown Partnership. And there’s more to BOOST than money and space. Businesses will be connected with experts for business mentorship as well as ongoing technical, accounting and marketing advice.

Bryan Robinson owns Black Genius Art Show. He has a collection of original paintings that are wearable and collectible.

“This means an expansion of creativity for Baltimore. I’ve been a creating for a long time so I’m happy for this moment to be able to share my art for young and old. BOOST has given me the opportunity to expand. I’m happy to do it and I’m excited about the future,” Robinson said.

Elite Secrets Bridal, Media Rhythms Institute and NKVSKIN were also chosen.

“This means so much for my family and community. I have always been community as a started my business on behalf of my daughter who has sickle cell disease,” NKVSKIN founder Nikia Vaughn said.

The idea behind this: Once the group gets up and running, they will mentor those who come after.

