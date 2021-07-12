Douglass Park’s 100-year celebration culminates in Peace Festival

CNN - Regional

By WISH Staff

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fifth annual Peace Festival was held Saturday at Douglass Park.

It was part health fair and part block party. There were carnival games, a kids zone, plenty of food and live entertainment, and staff members from Community Health Network offered free blood pressure checks and COVID-19 vaccines.

“We really want to make a difference and give back to the communities that we serve and by doing so being able to help the communities grow and prosper and change the lives of others and make a difference in the lives of others,” said Dr. Dave Kiley, Indianapolis region president at Community Health Network.

There was also a networking element with booths offering information on employment and education.

Douglass Park marked its 100th anniversary on Saturday after nearly a week of celebratory programming at the park.

Next for the park is a $20 million revitalization plan.

