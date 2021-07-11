12-year-old dead after being swept into storm drain

CNN - Regional

By Nicole Sanders

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A 12-year-old was found dead after getting swept away by floodwaters in north St. Louis County Saturday overnight.

Around 1:30 a.m., police said a woman and three children were inside a car traveling on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Airflight entrance ramp during the flash flood. As they were trying to turn around and go back up the ramp, they were swept off the road into a drain culvert.

Corporal Juston Wheetley with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver and two children were able to get out, but a 12-year-old girl was caught in the current and swept into the drainage.

She was later found dead in Coldwater Creek near McDonnell Blvd and was identified as Alyeyia Carter.

“In my knowledge and years of experience, I’ve never seen a situation unfold this way,” Wheetley said. “It’s just a tragedy that a child has lost their life as a result.”

