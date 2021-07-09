Police: Suspect attempted to evade arrest using kayak

CNN - Regional

By ANNA MUCKENFUSS

Click here for updates on this story

ALPENA, Michigan (WNEM) — A suspect attempting to evade arrest in a sexual abuse case involving a child has been arrested.

On June 25, the Michigan State Police department was contacted by an officer from the East Tawas Police Department about an investigation involving an 11-year-old girl. The victim said she had been sexually abused since she was nine years old, and the suspect told her they would kill her if she told anyone about the abuse.

On June 28, a warrant was issued for the 32-year-old suspect, and attempts were made to locate and arrest him. MSP used maps and advanced surveillance techniques to locate the suspect in the Alpena area in Northern Michigan.

On July 8, the suspect was located hiding in a tent and was arrested by police. Authorities believe he had been making his way north along the shoreline using a kayak to evade arrest.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.