Brush fire burns several acres in Malibu amid extreme heat

MALIBU, California (KABC) — A 5-acre brush fire was burning up a hillside in Malibu Friday morning as the region prepares for a weekend of dry, scorching weather and the continuing threat of wildfires.

The wildfire started as one-fourth acre in heavy brush and scorched land on a hillside, according to officials.

Crews responded to the scene in a remote area near Pacific Coast Highway off Tuna Canyon Road around 1 a.m.

Officials said no structures were threatened.

Footage from the scene showed a thick plume of smoke billowing into the sky. AIR7 HD was over the scene around 5:30 a.m. with flames showing through the smoke.

About 150 Los Angeles County Fire crews were attacking the brush fire using ground and air units, with at least three water-dropping helicopter.

Fire officials said the fire was difficult for crews to reach on the ground.

The #TunaFire is burning in a remote area and has presented access challenges. From the road, firefighters have had to hike in approximately 2,000 feet + worth of hose to get to the area currently burning. This has been done via a narrow trail and in steep, rugged terrain. pic.twitter.com/tLfI9gChiR

— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 9, 2021

California Highway Patrol shut down Tuna Canyon Road at Pacific Coast Highway.

No injuries were reported.

Details on how the fire started were not immediately clear. However, there is increased fire danger across the Southland as another heat wave grips the region.

