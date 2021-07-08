Man gets 10 yrs for trying to have sex with minor

CNN - Regional

By KPTV Staff

BENTON COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A 35-year-old man was sentenced to federal prison after traveling across state lines to have a sexual encounter with a minor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon announced Thursday.

Daniel Lee Baldie was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and to 25 years of supervised release.

The U.S. attorney’s office, citing court documents, says in January and February 2020, Baldie sent emails and text messages to an undercover Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was posing online as a 13-year-old girl. Baldie’s emails reportedly included requests for a nude photo and descriptions of sexual acts he would engage in with the child. He also sent the deputy a photo of his genitals.

During the message exchange, Baldie arranged to meet the child and bring her back to his home in Vancouver for a sexual encounter. On Feb. 7, officers followed Baldie from his home to a meeting place in Corvallis where he was arrested. The U.S. attorney’s office says Baldie admitted he intended to meet the child and take her back to his home.

Baldie was originally charged with traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, attempted production of child pornography, and coercion and enticement. On March 30, he pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

