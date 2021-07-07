Woman accused of leaving dog in hot car on Pittsburgh’s South Side

CNN - Regional

By Nick Matoney

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A Pittsburgh woman is accused of leaving her dog inside of a hot car on the city’s South Side.

The incident happened June 29 on the 2200 block of East Carson Street.

According to a criminal complaint, police were notified about the dog inside the vehicle a little after 5 p.m. that day.

The temperature outside at the time was 96 with a heat index of over 100 degrees.

Police said the windows of the vehicle were “barely down” and a responding officer saw a small dog trying to hide under a seat, panting and apparently trying to hide from the sunlight.

The officer said he gained access to the vehicle for the dog’s well-being, opening the door without causing damage to the vehicle.

The criminal complaint said the dog was panting and shaking at the time and an officer observed it did not have any water in the vehicle.

The dog’s owner was identified as Miyah Grant, 29, of Pittsburgh, who police said was swimming at a public pool that day.

Police said Grant told them she placed the dog, which is a Yorkie, in the vehicle so she could swim in the pool.

Grant faces a misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals and will be charged via summons.

