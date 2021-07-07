Skip to Content
Council Bluffs detective arrested while on duty, jailed on domestic abuse

By Web Staff

    COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KETV) — A Council Bluffs detective was arrested while on duty Tuesday.

Detective Craig Schuetze was jailed on domestic abuse assault and strangulation with bodily injury.

Council Bluffs Police confirm he was arrested by a different agency during his shift.

Schuetze has since been released, but will be on administrative leave pending the investigation.

