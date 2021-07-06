Woman, 73, dies after truck crashes into Granite City home

CNN - Regional

By Stephanie Baumer

Click here for updates on this story

GRANITE CITY, Missouri (KMOV) — woman died after a truck crashed into a Granite City home late Monday night.

The vehicle crashed into a home in the 1900 block of Joy Ave, killing 73-year-old Virginia Ann Ohren, around 10:50 p.m. Police said the driver of the truck was taken into custody and charges are being applied for through the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The identity of the suspect has not been released. No other details regarding the crash have been made available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.