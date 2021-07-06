Surveillance video shows robber stab Nashville clerk, suspect sought

CNN - Regional

By MICHAEL WARRICK

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Security cameras captured the moment a robber stabbed a Nashville gas station clerk with what police say, may have been his car keys, as the robber strong-armed his way to the store’s cash register.

The robbery happened at the Gulf gas station on East Thompson Lane before 11 p.m. Sunday. As of Monday, the clerk had received stitches at a local hospital and was doing fine, according to store owner Sam Eltiti.

“It scared me to death, I was really, really worried about him because he told me I’m bleeding and I cannot breathe,” Eltiti said. “Thank God he’s ok.”

Surveillance video shows the robber arrive in a red Ford truck before entering the store and attempting to buy a 50-cent bag of chips. When the clerk opened the register, the robber attempted to get behind the counter, fighting with the clerk before grabbing more than $300 dollars, Eltiti says.

Shortly after, you can see the clerk bleeding from under his arm.

“I was worried about him, you know, something happening to him,” Eltiti said.

Eltiti, who came to American from Lebanon when he was 19, says he’s worked hard to build up his business. He fears the suspect, who has yet to be identified, may strike again.

“Or he could do it somewhere else and he could hurt someone really bad,” Eltiti said. “So I mean I pray to God every day they will get this guy and he’ll get his punishment.”

If you can identify the suspect from the surveillance images or know who he is, you’re urged to call Metro Police. Or, take your tip to Eltiti – he says he’s offering a reward to anyone who has information that could lead to an arrest.

