Police officers improvise to get alligator back into its natural habitat
By Terrance Kelly
CHATHAM COUNTY (WGCL) — Two Chatham County police officers kicked their training into high gear Saturday morning as they handled an alligator.
Chatham County police posted a Facebook video of Lt. Bill Sharpley and Sgt. John Woodcock wrangling with an alligator at U.S. Highway 80 in the city.
The two improvised by using a tape measurer to get the alligator back to its natural habitat.
The department urged viewers not to try this if they encounter an alligator.
